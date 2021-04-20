PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local lawyers are reacting after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on charges.

It was a verdict that came down Tuesday after just 10 hours of deliberations. It was something defense attorney Blaine Jones didn’t expect.

“I was surprised the verdict happened so fast. But when I really stepped back and thought about it, it almost seemed the trial was the formality because I think the court of public opinion already made its decision,” said Jones.

A decision that, Jones said, didn’t bode well for Chauvin — especially because the jury wasn’t sequestered.

“I don’t see how them not being sequestered helped Mr. Chauvin and don’t think you can get a fair and partial jury for a case of this magnitude,” said Jones.

Attorney Todd Hollis also weighed in.

“I agreed with all the counts and thought all appropriately charged,” said Hollis. “This is a moment we should applaud, but I think real changes need to happen.”

So what’s next for Chauvin?

“There may be arguments the prosecution makes that he should be sentenced in a certain way based on how Floyd died,” said Hollis.

“Based on the video and overwhelming evidence and based on fact that this is a police officer who held a higher standard, I think the judge will give Chauvin a tremendous amount of time,” said Jones.

It will be another eight weeks before Chauvin is sentenced. He will await that court date in jail since the judge revoked the former officer’s bail.