Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier continues to recover from a spinal injury and hopes to play football again.

Shazier spoke to reporters for the first time since he was injured during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December.

Shazier said he continues to recover and continues to push himself during rehab with the goal of returning to the field some day.

“My dream is to come back and play football again,” Shazier said.

Shazier said he and his family started crying when he took his first steps following the injury. But, he admits that while he has a positive outlook, there have been bad days.

“I would be a liar if I said there haven’t been any bad days , but if there were 100 days, probably two of them are bad,” Shazier said.

He went on to say that he’s not afraid of suffering a similar injury should he return the field.

Shazier said he was thankful for the support and prayers he’s received during his recovery. He even highlighted an elementary school where all 500 kids sent him get well letters.

In May, the Steelers placed Shazier on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Being placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List means Shazier won’t count against the Steelers’ 90-man off-season roster.

In February, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert announced that Shazier would not play during the 2018 season.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details