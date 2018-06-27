Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The family of 17-year-old Antwon Rose appeared with their lawyers after a homicide charge was filed against an East Pittsburgh police officer Wednesday morning.

Rose’s mother, father, sister and grandmother stood behind the two lawyers representing them in the case. They family wore T-shirts which said, “Justice For Antwon Rose.”

The attorneys say they are cautiously optimistic about the charges being filed against Officer Michael Rosfeld. However, a lot still needs to be determined before they can say they are happy about the charges.

Rosfeld was released on $250,000 unsecured bond, which is something that the attorneys say is unheard of. District Attorney Stephen Zappala said he objected to Rosfeld being released.

He has since been placed on house arrest until trial.

The attorneys highlighted the discrepancies in Rosfeld’s interrogation.

“I think what you’re going to learn about Officer Rosfeld through the exposure of his prior behavior, his prior actions while with other law enforcement agencies, his prior egregious behavior, you’re going to not believe really a word that you hear from Officer Rosfeld. You’re going to see that not only was he a violent person, but he had a violence toward a certain type of person. Not only that, he had a habit of falsifying things in his reports,” attorney Fred Rabner said.

While the family did not speak, they were visibly emotional. They are also thanking the community for their support through this difficult time