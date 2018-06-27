Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The juvenile who ran from the car with Antwon Rose prior to Rose’s fatal shooting in East Pittsburgh last week has now been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting.

On Wednesday, Zaijuan Hester, 17, he was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and firearms violations.

Hester was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Monday on another charge in the Hill District.

Hester was originally accused of cutting an ankle bracelet monitor from his ankle, but the new charges are in connection with the drive-by shooting of a 22-year-old man outside of a store in North Braddock, preceding the fatal encounter with police by 15 minutes.

Deputies from the Allegheny County Sheriff Fugitive Squad, along with County Police, arrested Hester in an apartment on De Ruad Street in the Hill District.

He was arrested with a 19-year-old female. She was charged with retail theft; he on a probation violation.

Both Hester and Rose ran from a jitney after it was pulled over by East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld.

Rosfeld shot and killed Rose, but until last night, Hester remained at large.

“They need things that’s going to get him away from this, and they need to talk to him and see what it is about this altercation and what’s going on with the kids,” said neighbor Joseph Bozeman.