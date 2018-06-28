Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters have gathered in East Pittsburgh Thursday for another demonstration over the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. by Officer Michael Rosfeld.

There are several dozen people taking part in the demonstration, and the numbers were growing.

They stopped at the border of Turtle Creek and East Pittsburgh, on the Tri-Boro Expressway, where they shut down traffic. After about a half hour, they were on the move again, marching down the road back into East Pittsburgh at Electric Avenue.

The protest began at the East Pittsburgh Police Station and City Hall. Organizers say they are demanding that Rosfeld, who has now been charged with criminal homicide, be fired.

They also gave out the phone number of Judge Jeffrey Manning’s office, and had the entire group call at once to demand the officer’s bond be revoked.

Rosfeld turned himself in on Wednesday. He was later released on bond and placed on house arrest until the trial. He was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

The protesters have remained peaceful, but traffic started backing up heavily on the busy roadway.

The heavy police presence brought in to monitor the situation were able to turn around the vehicles stopped by the protest and are now detouring motorists around the area.

RELATED STORIES:

Last week, the protesters shut down the Parkway East and the Homestead Grays Bridge.

Stay with KDKA for the latest details on this developing story.