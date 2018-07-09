Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after he struck a protester on Route 30 in North Versailles on Sunday.

Sixty-nine-year-old Ronald V. Hinerman, of North Versailles, is facing reckless endangerment charges in connection to the incident.

According to a criminal complaint, North Versailles Police officers and several other agencies were closing roadways as a crowd protesting the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose Jr. marched down Route 30.

Protesters were standing in the intersection of Route 30 and Route 686 and blocking traffic just before 5 p.m. when Hinerman drove into the intersection, striking a 21-year-old man.

The victim went up onto the hood of Hinerman’s car and was pushed back into the middle of the intersection.

Officers stopped Hinerman’s vehicle, handcuffed him and took him into custody.

The criminal complaint says once Hinerman arrived at the North Versailles Police station, he developed a medical condition and was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the protester who was hit told officers he was injured, but he did not want an ambulance.

Hinerman is the second driver to be charged after striking someone during an Antwon Rose protest.

Gregory Wagner, 58, was caught on video driving through a crowd of protesters near PNC Park in June. He is facing multiple charges.