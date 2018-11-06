Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is Election Day and KDKA has put together a guide to help you navigate the voting process.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Look below for more information from where to find your polling location, voting tips if you’re headed to the polls for the first time, plus more.

Live Results:

Track the races from across the state of Pennsylvania.

Voting:

Pennsylvania Department of State

How To Vote:

Voting In Your County

Preparing For Election Day

Where?:

Polling Place Information

VOTING PROBLEM TO REPORT?

The Department of State operates a hotline to field concerns about voting and the voting process, both online and over the phone at (877)-868-3772.

Tips:

Tips For First Time Voters

More:

League Of Women’s Voters Of Pennsylvania

Counties:

–Allegheny County

Elections Division

–Beaver County

Election Results



–Butler County

Bureau of Elections



–Fayette County

Election Bureau

–Greene County

General Election Info



–Lawrence County

General Election Info



–Mercer County

Election Information



–Washington County

Election Office



–Westmoreland County

Election Bureau



