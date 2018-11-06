  • KDKA TVOn Air

Election 2018, Election Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is Election Day and KDKA has put together a guide to help you navigate the voting process.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Look below for more information from where to find your polling location, voting tips if you’re headed to the polls for the first time, plus more.

Live Results:

Track the races from across the state of Pennsylvania.

RELATED STORIES:

Voting:

Pennsylvania Department of State

How To Vote:

Voting In Your County
Preparing For Election Day

Where?:

Polling Place Information

VOTING PROBLEM TO REPORT?

The Department of State operates a hotline to field concerns about voting and the voting process, both online and over the phone at (877)-868-3772.

Tips:

Tips For First Time Voters

More:

League Of Women’s Voters Of Pennsylvania

Counties:
–Allegheny County
Elections Division

–Beaver County
Election Results
–Butler County
Bureau of Elections

–Fayette County
Election Bureau

–Greene County
General Election Info

–Lawrence County
General Election Info

–Mercer County
Election Information

–Washington County
Election Office

–Westmoreland County
Election Bureau

KDKA’s Politics Section:
KDKA.com/Politics

