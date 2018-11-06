Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The flow of voters was pretty steady at the North Hills Middle School polling location Tuesday morning.

This midterm election is driving voters like Mary Korey to the polls.

“This is the first time I voted for the midterms. I think mostly because I wanted to make my voice heard. Make a response to everything going on in the world,” said Korey.

Voters said they’ve noticed a much larger turnout than in previous midterm elections.

“I think there’s a lot of younger voters out there who are taking into account the state of our country and want their voices to be heard. I think it’s an exciting time to get out and vote,” said Jay Korey.

Poll workers at North Hills said about 50 people were waiting outside the door to vote before doors opened at 7 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., one district reported 115 ballots that were cast, which is what poll workers say is much higher than prior midterm elections at this time.

Marge Jacobs noticed the busyness in Upper St. Clair.

“A young man working in there said usually in the midterms he brings several magazines to read because it’s very slow. But, he said activity here has been so busy he’s been able to read only one column,” said voter Marge Jacobs.

A lot of voters were also spotted going in and out of precincts in Mt. Lebanon and Mt. Washington. For some, this is the first time they’ve ever voted.

“I think it’s very important to use our right we fought for and am excited to be able to do that,” said first time voter Darby Vojtko.

“I think it’s super important especially our younger people since we have a lot of leeway with social media they have a say, especially since we are the future,” said first time voter Charlie Knox.