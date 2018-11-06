Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While voters across Western Pennsylvania received the usual “I Voted” stickers, some Squirrel Hill residents received a special “Stronger Than Hate” sticker.

At least one polling place near the Tree of Life Synagogue handed out the special stickers, featuring the familiar Pittsburgh “Stronger Than Hate” image.

The stickers were being handed out in Squirrel Hill at the Carnegie Library.

Robert Bowers allegedly killed 11 people and injured another six, including four police officers, when he opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in what police say was a hate-filled killing spree.

The “Stronger Than Hate” logo has become a symbol for the people of Pittsburgh following the shooting.

On Monday thousands of Pitt students attended a “Stronger Than Hate” rally.

Students and the University of Pittsburgh, along with faculty, joined together Monday for what they call “Pitt Together: Stronger than Hate.”

Organized by a coalition of student groups and faculty, the Stronger Than Hate Movement took form.

Days earlier on campus, the school passed out t-shirts that say “Pitt: Stronger Than Hate.” Many of the students in attendance at the rally wore the shirts.

On Saturday night more than 1,000 people packed Liberty Avenue for the “Stronger Than Hate” concert featuring pop star Kesha.

Planned since September by the LGBT non-profit advocacy group The Delta Foundation, the event was originally slated to be called “Countdown to Vote,” but after the synagogue shootings, the organization reached out to Kesha, who immediately agreed to the “Stronger Than Hate” theme.