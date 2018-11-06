Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Voters heading to the polls encountered some problems around the area Tuesday morning.

According to Allegheny County officials, one polling location which experienced a problem was in Squirrel Hill at the Carnegie Library.

The judge of elections suffered a medical emergency Monday night and was still hospitalized when the polls opened at 7 a.m.

RELATED STORIES:

According to the Post-Gazette, the location opened but did not have the equipment needed to open the voting machines. Emergency ballots were being used, which will be counted when the polls close tonight.

By 9:15 a.m., the voting machines were still out of service. As a result, 45 people had voted using the emergency ballots.

Other Reported Issues:

Bellevue Ward 1, District 2 – The judge of elections overslept and the polling location opened late.

Collier District 1 – Only one board member showed up, which prompted extras to be sent to the location.

Pittsburgh Ward 4, Districts 10 and 11 – Voting started late due to unspecified issues with opening the machines.

McCandless Ward 1, District 1 – The polling location opened at 7:15 a.m. Paper ballots were used until that time.

Anyone experiencing problems at a polling location in Allegheny County can report it by calling (412)-350-4500.

Voters can also report problems by calling the Pennsylvania Department of State’s voter hotline at 1-877-868-3772.

Meanwhile, the ACLU of Pennsylvania says they have received a number of complaints regarding absentee ballots.

Some claim they received their ballot after the submission deadline.

As a result, the ACLU wants to hear from has set up a hotline for voters. That number is 1-866-687-8683.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details