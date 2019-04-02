



PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council has take a final vote, and passed a package of gun laws introduced after last year’s mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

The legislation would place restrictions on military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle that authorities say was used in the Oct. 27 rampage at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, which killed 11 people and wounded seven.

Public comment is happening now. One woman said “It’s not the weapon that’s the problem. It’s the intent of the person handling the weapon that’s the problem.” — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) April 2, 2019

It would also ban most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines, and allow the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

“I have never understood why anyone needs an assault weapon unless they are on the field of war,” gun-control supporter Tim Stevens, of the Black Political Empowerment Project and Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence, told council members ahead of last week’s vote.

However, pro-gun advocates cast the amended legislation as an attack on the right to bear arms and said they will immediately file suit if the City Council approves the bills.

“All of it’s illegal. Pennsylvania preemption law says that no municipality, period, may in any manner regulate. And that’s at the heart of what they’re doing,” said Kim Stolfer, president and co-founder of Firearms Owners Against Crime.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr., a Democrat, told City Council members in January that while he understood their desire to curtail gun violence, their proposed remedies were unconstitutional.

Pennsylvania state law forbids municipalities from regulating guns, and pro-gun advocates say they’ll sue to block the laws from taking effect.

