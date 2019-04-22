Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have a need at tight end with the loss of Jesse James to the Lions.
In the first week of the NFL free agency period, James signed a multi-year deal with Detroit.
Depth is the main issue with this position. Vance McDonald is the number one option and is a big part of Pittsburgh’s passing attack. Xavier Grimble is currently the Steelers 2nd option.
Iowa’s TJ Hockenson is considered by most to be the best of this year’s class. Hockenson will be a huge offensive threat for some team but it probably won’t be the Steelers. He will be long gone by the time the Steelers pick.
The Steelers could use one of their mid-round selections to upgrade the tight end position. They’ve spent a lot of time scouting a few guys. Notre Dame’s Alize Mack, Foster Moreau from LSU and San Jose State’s Josh Oliver have all spent time at Steelers Headquarters this month. Steelers coaches also went and watched Mack work out. Those three guys seem to be on a short list of potential draft picks.
West Virginia’s Trevon Wesco is a local name to keep an eye on. Wesco would probably be 7th round selection or rookie free agent signee.
I think it’s a safe bet at some point next weekend the Steelers draft a tight end.