PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed two of their picks from the 2019 NFL Draft to four-year deals.
Linebacker Sutton Smith and defensive end Isaiah Buggs both signed contracts Tuesday.
Smith was the team’s first sixth-round pick and Buggs was the team’s second sixth-round pick.
Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Smith and Buggs are the first two of the Steelers’ nine selections from the 2019 NFL Draft to sign with the team.
The team’s other selections include linebacker Devin Bush, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, defensive back Justin Layne, running back Benny Snell Jr., tight end Zach Gentry, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert and offensive tackle Derwin Gray.