PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The alleged driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Penn Hills will be released from jail.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 21-year-old Surron Burch had a bail review hearing Monday morning.
A judge originally denied his bail, but decided today Burch can instead be electronically monitored from home.
Burch is accused of hitting and dragging 51-year-old Joseph Morris last month along Hershey Road.
Morris was dragged for about half a mile to Universal Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police used surveillance video and a tip to locate the car involved, then questioned the car’s owner to identify Burch.
Under the electronic monitoring order, Burch is also not allowed to operate a motor vehicle.