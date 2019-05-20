KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-on-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Monday on KDKA News at 6pm and 11pm.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fatal Hit and Run, Joseph Morris, Local TV, McKeesport, Modesty Hopper, Penn Hills, Penn Hills News, Surron Burch


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The alleged driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Penn Hills will be released from jail.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 21-year-old Surron Burch had a bail review hearing Monday morning.

A judge originally denied his bail, but decided today Burch can instead be electronically monitored from home.

Burch is accused of hitting and dragging 51-year-old Joseph Morris last month along Hershey Road.

Morris was dragged for about half a mile to Universal Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED STORIES:

Police used surveillance video and a tip to locate the car involved, then questioned the car’s owner to identify Burch.

Under the electronic monitoring order, Burch is also not allowed to operate a motor vehicle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s