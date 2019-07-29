



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– It’s been almost a year since the rapper and Pittsburgh native, Mac Miller, passed away of a sudden overdose.

The “Celebration of Mac Miller” memorial is planned to be on the anniversary of the rapper’s passing.

After his death, friends, family, and fans mourned in the famous Blue Slide Park, now known as Mac Miller’s Blue Slide Park.

September 7th at Blue Slide Park at 12pm until whenever. We will have music & videos being played.. this is a time to share the amazing memories of an amazing person 🙏🏼https://t.co/6F5mXmPAKB pic.twitter.com/gVTawSHi1Q — The Mac Miller Memoir (@MacMillerMemoir) July 28, 2019

Guests are invited to revisit the park, located in Squirrel Hill at 2005 Beechwood Boulevard, to remember him.

The memorial Facebook page commented, “We will be doing this as a yearly thing to keep his legacy alive and remember everything a wonderful human being has done for all of us and how he has impacted us.”

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 12 to 9 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

• Pittsburgh Native Rapper Mac Miller Dead Of Apparent Overdose

• Late Pittsburgh Rapper Mac Miller Nominated For First Grammy

• Playground Now Identified As ‘Mac Miller’s Blue Slide Playground’ On Google Maps

• The Mac Miller Fund Hands Out Inaugural Grants

• Mac Miller’s First Posthumous Song Released

• Ariana Grande Gets Emotional During Pittsburgh Concert, Couldn’t Sing Mac Miller’s Name