PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– It’s been almost a year since the rapper and Pittsburgh native, Mac Miller, passed away of a sudden overdose.

The “Celebration of Mac Miller” memorial is planned to be on the anniversary of the rapper’s passing.

After his death, friends, family, and fans mourned in the famous Blue Slide Park, now known as Mac Miller’s Blue Slide Park.

Guests are invited to revisit the park, located in Squirrel Hill at 2005 Beechwood Boulevard, to remember him.

The memorial Facebook page commented, “We will be doing this as a yearly thing to keep his legacy alive and remember everything a wonderful human being has done for all of us and how he has impacted us.”

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 12 to 9 p.m.

