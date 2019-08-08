



WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Family, friends and community members are saying a final goodbye to young man from Washington County killed in the shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio.

Nicholas Cumer, 25, was fatally shot last weekend in the Oregon district of Dayton.

Cumer was a grad student at Saint Francis University in Cambria County. He was in Dayton completing an internship at a cancer center.

He graduated in 2012 from Washington High School.

Cumer’s viewing is being held at the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home in Washington, Pennsylvania.

His funeral will be held at the same location on Saturday at 11 a.m.

