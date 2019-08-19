



OAKLAND, Calif. (KDKA) – Thought the helmet drama was over? Think again.

After the Raider’s GM said it was time for Antonio Brown to either be “all-in or all-out,” it looks like AB is going all-in — on fighting the NFL.

Reports are saying say Antonio Brown filed a second grievance against the NFL in an attempt to wear the helmet he wants to wear.

Brown is off to a bit of a rocky start with his new team.

Since being traded, Brown has refused to play with the new helmets and held out on training camp.

He also ended up getting frostbite on his feet after going into a cryotherapy chamber without the proper footwear.

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock issued a statement about the helmet drama and said, “So here’s the bottom line: he’s upset about the helmet issue.”

“We have supported that, we appreciate that. But at this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So from that perspective, it’s time for him to be all-in or all-out, okay?”