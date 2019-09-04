



BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A makeshift memorial continues to grow at a local park created for a 2-year-old Penn Hills toddler found dead.

The shrine is for Nalani Johnson, whose body was discovered Tuesday at Pine Ridge Park in Indiana County.

People have been dropping off stuffed animals, flowers and candles.

“She was a beautiful little girl,” said Christin Buckles, who visited the memorial on Wednesday.

Mariah Olechovski and Buckles held back tears while talking about Johnson’s death.

Crews with the state police, FBI and Allegheny County Police searced the park Tuesday afternoon for Johnson, who was allegedly abducted on Saturday by Sharena Nancy.

According to investigators, after taking off with Johnson, Nancy’s 2017 black Toyota Yaris drove east on Route 22 on Saturday, all the way to the Blairsville, Indiana County, area.

She was stopped by the authorities around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday along Rodi Road with no sign of Johnson

The Pine Ridge Park was a stopping point for Nancy, cell phone tracking showed, before returning to the Pittsburgh area.

“She deserved more than this,” Buckles said. “She was precious, little sweetheart.”

The two women at the memorial Wednesday are from Blairsville and said they didn’t know the girl or her family but came out to the memorial to show their support.

“Very nice, praying for the family,” Olechovski said.

The investigation into Johnson’s death is ongoing, and authorities have released very few details.

Nancy has been charged with kidnapping and other felonies and remains in jail.

RELATED STORIES:

Police said Nancy was in the “beginnings of an intermittent romantic relationship” with the father, Paul Johnson.

They believe Nancy’s involved in Nalani’s death, but say to what extent is still being determined.

The mother of Nalani Johnson filed for a Protection from Abuse Order from Paul Johnson earlier this year.

An autopsy is expected to be performed sometime Wednesday.

