PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Nalani Johnson.
The little girl, who was about to turn 2 on Sept. 16, will be laid to rest on Saturday.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, then at noon the funeral service will be held. It will all take place at Mount Ararat Baptist Church on Paulson Avenue.
For more information, visit Coston Funeral Homes website at this link.
Nalani disappeared from Penn Hills over the weekend, and was found dead Tuesday in a park near Blairsville, Indiana County.
A candlelight vigil will be held this evening at the Blairsville Amphitheater in memory of little Nalani. It begins at 8:15 p.m.
