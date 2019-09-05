



PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Authorities say the death of a toddler who reportedly was kidnapped in Penn Hills last weekend has been ruled a homicide.

But a cause of death for Nalani Johnson won’t be determined until officials review the toddler’s medical records and more tests are completed.

Johnson, who was to turn 2 this month, was found Tuesday in a park near Blairsville, Indiana County. There were no visible signs of trauma.

Sharena Islam Nancy, who authorities say had been romantically involved with the child’s father, remains in custody in the Allegheny County Jail. She’s charged with kidnapping of a minor, custodial interference and concealment of the whereabouts of a child, all felonies.

#NEW details in the case of Nalani Johnson: Police who were on the scene tell @KDKA that Nalani was found still buckled in her car seat with no *visible signs of trauma. pic.twitter.com/BBUQYJuX6d — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) September 5, 2019

No one has been charged in Nalani’s death.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)