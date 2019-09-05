  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, Indiana County, Indiana County Coroner's Office, Local TV, Nalani Johnson, Penn Hills


PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Authorities say the death of a toddler who reportedly was kidnapped in Penn Hills last weekend has been ruled a homicide.

But a cause of death for Nalani Johnson won’t be determined until officials review the toddler’s medical records and more tests are completed.

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

Johnson, who was to turn 2 this month, was found Tuesday in a park near Blairsville, Indiana County. There were no visible signs of trauma.

Sharena Islam Nancy, who authorities say had been romantically involved with the child’s father, remains in custody in the Allegheny County Jail. She’s charged with kidnapping of a minor, custodial interference and concealment of the whereabouts of a child, all felonies.

No one has been charged in Nalani’s death.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments