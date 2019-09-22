



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The boil water advisory for the southern Pittsburgh area has been lifted.

Pennsylvania American Water customers can now drink their water without having to boil it first.

Crews are still out at Becks Run Road, which is closed. East Agnew Avenue will remain closed until further notice.

Assuming Becks Run Road is still closed when your Monday morning commute, here’s the detour: take Carson Street to Glass Run Road, to Churchview Avenue to Brownsville Road and back to Becks Run Road.

After a massive water main break in Carrick, the water had to pass tests two days in a row.

The advisory was lifted Sunday and Pennsylvania American Water said the Pennsylvania DEP authorized lifting the advisory.

A catastrophic water main break in Carrick occurred Friday when a 24-inch main broke, sending thousands of gallons of water gushing down East Agnew Avenue.

The rushing water forced first responders to rescue two people, their cats and caused several homes to be condemned.

The water main break affected dozens of Pittsburgh-area communities.

The lifted notice applies to customers located in the following municipalities:

• Baldwin Borough

• Baldwin Township

• Bethel Park

• Brentwood

• Bridgeville

• Carnegie

• Castle Shannon

• Collier

• City of Pittsburgh

• Clairton

• Crafton

• Dormont

• Dravosburg

• Green Tree

• Heidelberg

• Homestead

• Ingram

• Jefferson Borough

• Mount Lebanon

• Mount Oliver

• Munhall

• West Allegheny County Municipal Authority Customers

• North Fayette

• Oakdale

• Upper Saint Clair

• Pennsbury

• Pleasant Hills

• Rosslyn Farms

• Scott Township

• South Fayette

• South Park

• Thornburg

• West Mifflin

• West Homestead

• Whitaker

• Whitehall