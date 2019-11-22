LIGHT UP NIGHT:Guide To The Christmas Season Kickoff In Downtown Pittsburgh
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Shelby Cassesse
Filed Under:Adam Lambert, Downtown Pittsburgh, Light Up Night, Local TV, Music, Pittsburgh News, Shelby Cassesse


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Adam Lambert stole the show on Light Up Night, headlining the day’s concerts and helping kick off the holiday season in Pittsburgh.

The pop star was in town Friday weeks after the release of his new EP “Velvet: Side A.” He is also on a break from touring as the lead singer of Queen.

Lambert was the main attraction for the city’s Light Up Night music events.

“I had no idea the city was going to come out like this tonight,” Lambert said. “I got in the car at my hotel and we started driving and I went, ‘Wow, this is going to be fun.’”

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Lambert was in Pittsburgh with Queen this past summer and played to a sold-out crowd at PPG Paints Arena.

“There’s a good sense of community here in Pittsburgh,” Lambert said. “People really turn up for shows.”

He played a mix of old favorites like “Whataya Want from Me,” along with some new releases and even a Queen song.

Down the street from the stage on Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Santa Spectacular went on at Point State Park.

Santa made an appearance to hear some early Christmas wishes.

There was also a mix of food and drink vendors, a laser show and fireworks display.

RELATED STORIES:
Significant Police Presence Expected For Light Up Night Friday
Guide To Light Up Night 2019
Several Port Authority Bus Routes, Roads Detoured Downtown Due To Light Up Night Festivities
Thousands Expected Downtown Tonight For Light Up Night

Comments