



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Adam Lambert stole the show on Light Up Night, headlining the day’s concerts and helping kick off the holiday season in Pittsburgh.

The pop star was in town Friday weeks after the release of his new EP “Velvet: Side A.” He is also on a break from touring as the lead singer of Queen.

Lambert was the main attraction for the city’s Light Up Night music events.

“I had no idea the city was going to come out like this tonight,” Lambert said. “I got in the car at my hotel and we started driving and I went, ‘Wow, this is going to be fun.’”

Lambert was in Pittsburgh with Queen this past summer and played to a sold-out crowd at PPG Paints Arena.

“There’s a good sense of community here in Pittsburgh,” Lambert said. “People really turn up for shows.”

He played a mix of old favorites like “Whataya Want from Me,” along with some new releases and even a Queen song.

Down the street from the stage on Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Santa Spectacular went on at Point State Park.

Santa made an appearance to hear some early Christmas wishes.

There was also a mix of food and drink vendors, a laser show and fireworks display.

RELATED STORIES:

• Significant Police Presence Expected For Light Up Night Friday

• Guide To Light Up Night 2019

• Several Port Authority Bus Routes, Roads Detoured Downtown Due To Light Up Night Festivities

• Thousands Expected Downtown Tonight For Light Up Night