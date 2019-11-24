PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A batch of sinkhole bus commemorative Christmas ornaments are shipping out to Pittsburghers this weekend.
The creator, Pittsburgh-based artist Toby Atticus Fraley shared a picture on Twitter of all the 2019 Sinkhole Commemorative Ornaments ready to roll.
If you ordered one of these before 8:30PM on October 30th it might be in this photo. I’m shipping these out this weekend. #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/YRgFWNUIoN
— toby atticus fraley (@tobyfraley) November 23, 2019
He says those who ordered their ornaments before Oct. 30 will be getting theirs shipped this weekend, just in time to deck the halls for the holidays.
Farley’s ornaments went viral shortly after a sinkhole opened up in downtown Pittsburgh, swallowing a Port Authority bus with it.
One man dressed up as a Port Authority bus for Halloween, and one woman got a sinkhole bus tattoo.
Sinkhole confections have also been created, like sinkhole bus donuts from the Oakmont Bakery.
You must log in to post a comment.