  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMThe Nightly Sports Call: Special Edition
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christmas, Downtown Pittsburgh Sinkhole, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Sinkhole, Unique Christmas Ornaments


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A batch of sinkhole bus commemorative Christmas ornaments are shipping out to Pittsburghers this weekend.

The creator, Pittsburgh-based artist Toby Atticus Fraley shared a picture on Twitter of all the 2019 Sinkhole Commemorative Ornaments ready to roll.

He says those who ordered their ornaments before Oct. 30 will be getting theirs shipped this weekend, just in time to deck the halls for the holidays.

Farley’s ornaments went viral shortly after a sinkhole opened up in downtown Pittsburgh, swallowing a Port Authority bus with it.

(Photo Credit: Toby Atticus Fraley/Twitter)

One man dressed up as a Port Authority bus for Halloween, and one woman got a sinkhole bus tattoo.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Sinkhole confections have also been created, like sinkhole bus donuts from the Oakmont Bakery.

Comments