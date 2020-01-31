HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (KDKA) — Antonio Brown has issued an apology to the Hollywood Police Department.
On Instagram on Friday, Brown wrote a post to the department, apologizing for his actions over the last couple of weeks.
To everyone who I may have offended or Disrespected at the @hollywoodflpd Of the state of Florida, I would like to sincerely give you all my apology from the top and bottom of my heart, And as a human being and an professional athlete ￼I can honestly say that my emotions truly did cloud my better Judgment, When you all were only there to help me. Thanks to you all who sincerely accept my Sincere apology￼. And we must all know that God is a Forgiving God. P.S The “PAL”Youth League, I’m looking to working with you all again in the near future.
Brown was recently released from house arrest while awaiting trial on charges that he attacked a moving truck driver.
Brown turned himself in to police after an arrest warrant was issued for him. He was released on $110,000 bond.
Now a judge has freed him from house arrest, allowing him to travel freely so he can fulfill “contractual obligations.”
Earlier this week, Brown told USA Today that he feels bad for the children who used to look up to him.
“I’m going to make them proud, man,” Brown told US Today. “I’m planning to come back to the NFL.”
