PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chatham University says it is switching to virtual learning amid coronavirus concerns.
On Wednesday, the university announced that online instruction begins March 17 an all campus events larger than 20 people are canceled until April 17.
Classes are also suspended from March 12-16.
“Chatham will transition all face-to-face classes to virtual instruction formats for all on-campus classes with the exception of laboratory, PBL and field experience sessions for the remainder of the spring semester,” Pres. David Finegold said in a letter.
Residence halls, the library, academic resources, athletic and recreation facilities and dining services will remain open for students.
This decision follows those of other universities that are canceling face-to-face classes. You can see a full, updated list here.
As of Wednesday at 4 p.m., there were 16 confirmed cases in the state, all in eastern Pennsylvania.
