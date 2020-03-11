UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Penn State is canceling face-to-face classes and will move to online classes due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The university says during the three week period after spring break, students are “strongly discouraged” from returning to campus, off-campus locations or “group dwellings.”
All Penn State classes to take place remotely beginning March 16
University shares additional critical information for faculty, staff and students: https://t.co/KsRzNLTok3 pic.twitter.com/w2762fcgcj
— Penn State (@penn_state) March 11, 2020
Classes will be held remotely online. During this time, dorms and dining halls will not reopen.
This decision follows those of other universities that are canceling face-to-face classes. You can see a full, updated list here.
As of Wednesday at noon, there were 15 confirmed cases in the state, all in eastern Pennsylvania.
