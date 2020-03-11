PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Robert Morris University says it will conduct all classes online or through alternative methods to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The university announced on Wednesday that classes are canceled on Thursday and Friday to allow the facility to prepare.
The online classes will then be implemented through April 27.
Current online classes will continue as normal, the university said.
The campus will remain open, including residence halls, dining facilities, the library and recreation and fitness centers.
“I realize this is an unprecedented step, and a decision that the university does not make lightly. I know that it may cause significant disruption, but rest assured we are acting out of an abundance of caution and with the highest regard to the health and safety of the entire campus community, as well as the welfare of our friends, families, and neighbors,” Pres. Christopher Howard said in a letter.
This decision follows those of other universities that are canceling face-to-face classes. You can see a full, updated list here.
As of Wednesday at 4 p.m., there were 16 confirmed cases in the state, all in eastern Pennsylvania.
