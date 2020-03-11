UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh is canceling face-to-face classes and will move to online classes due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The news was announced on Wednesday in a letter to students.
Students are asked to not return to university housing, if possible.
The university is also canceling or postponing all events that exceed 25 participants or that are considered nonessential.
Pitt athletics may continue its practices and competitions, the school announced.
The start of classes is also being postponed to March 23. The school is currently on spring break.
This decision follows those of other universities that are canceling face-to-face classes. You can see a full, updated list here.
As of Wednesday at noon, there were 15 confirmed cases in the state, all in eastern Pennsylvania.
