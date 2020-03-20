



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A CMU student is in self-isolation in an off-campus residence after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a letter, Carnegie Mellon University confirmed a student who returned from Spring Break and was last on campus March 16 tested positive for coronavirus.

The university’s president says communication with people who came in close contact with the student is underway. Those people will also be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The letter goes on to say, in part:

“This case of coronavirus in our campus community is a sobering reality, and it is a reminder that every group is potentially vulnerable to the spread of the virus. At the same time, I also want to reassure you that we have been taking every precaution and we continue to take this situation extremely seriously.

My heart goes out to our student who is ill, and to the families and loved ones who are affected. We are doing everything we can to help them through this difficult time. I also wish to thank the dedicated staff who are taking the necessary measures to keep our campus community safe and to support those in self-isolation.

As the availability of testing becomes more plentiful, and the number of confirmed cases grows across the nation, we know it is possible that the number of COVID-19 cases could increase in our community in the future. CMU will also work closely with ACHD to individually contact individuals who may have had close contact with anyone who is determined to have a confirmed diagnosis,

As I mentioned in my message yesterday, I cannot overemphasize how important it is that we all do our part to slow the community spread of the coronavirus by practicing the recommended good hygiene practices and by strictly following social distancing guidelines.

I also want to encourage all of us to find ways to show care and compassion to one another, especially those who have been impacted by these recent events and to anyone who may be feeling down. Check in with your friends and colleagues via video chat, phone or text message. Nurturing these (virtual) connections will help us all sustain our emotional, physical and mental health during this quarantine.

