



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The creators of an app that collects crowdsourced data on driving violations are launching a new platform to track when essential supplies are available at a grocery store.

OurStreets is turning into OurStreets Supplies to inventory retailers’ essential products — like fresh produce, soap and medication — so people can limit the amount of trips they make to the store, and ultimately limit their exposure to COVID-19.

The app can also let policy makers track trends and make decisions.

Shoppers will be able to record what supplies, and how much of it, is available at different locations.

The app’s creator says Our Streets Supplies should go live inside the OurStreets app early next week.

Right now, there’s a stay-at-home order in place for Allegheny County. Residents are urged to stay home, but are still allowed to go to grocery stores.

