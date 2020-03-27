



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – AHN is planning on giving masks to all its employees working in clinical areas at its hospitals in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Allegheny Health Network announced plans to make protective surgical masks available to all employees in clinical areas, starting this weekend.

“We believe providing surgical masks to employees may help further protect both our patients and caregivers,” said Tom Walsh, MD, an AHN infectious disease specialist and member of the network’s pandemic response team in a news release.

“We’ll also be educating our staff on the proper and safe use of the masks.”

A press release says AHN’s pandemic response team has been watching and learning from the experience and tactics of other healthcare providers around the world.

The Allegheny County Health Department announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday, bringing the total to 158 active cases. Of those patients, 25 have been or are hospitalized.

