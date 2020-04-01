



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle is adding extra hours to its curbside pick-up at the Shadyside Market District and saving those spots just for frontline healthcare workers.

Giant Eagle says healthcare workers can use a link provided by their employer to place their grocery orders online for next-day pick-up at the Market District in Shadyside.

The extra hours of 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. will be available for workers at AHN West Penn Hospital, Children’s, Magee-Women’s Hospital, UPMC Mercy, UPMC Montefiore, UPMC Presbyterian, UPMC Shadyside and UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital.

These slots are only open to people involved in patient care during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company says it’s exploring opportunities to expand the service to more locations.

“In times of crisis, there is no better testament to a community’s character and strength than the selflessness of its people and its institutions, as we all come together to support each other in every way possible,” said Cynthia Hundorfean, AHN President and CEO.

“We are so thankful to Giant Eagle and the many others who have also stepped up in their own unique ways to support our courageous caregivers, and their families, at this challenging time.”

