PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s economy is one of the most vulnerable to coronavirus in the nation, according to a study.
WalletHub ranks Pennsylvania’s economy as the sixth “most exposed” to coronavirus out of the 50 states and D.C.
The study takes 10 different metrics, with “high impact industries and workforce” and “resources for businesses to cope better with the crisis” the two key dimensions. Each of the 10 metrics were graded on a 100-point scale.
The five “most exposed” states that rank above Pennsylvania are Louisiana, Rhode Island, Nevada, Maine and New Hampshire.
The least vulnerable economies are Alaska, California and Georgia.
As of Monday, more than 850,000 Pennsylvanians had filed unemployment claims since March 15.
You can read the rest of the study here.
