BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Giant Eagle has confirmed another employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the company, the employee worked at the Chippewa store on Constitution Boulevard in Beaver County.
The employee last worked on March 30.
There are currently over 14,500 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and 689 of those cases are in Allegheny County.
