Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says a fifth employee has tested positive for Coronavirus.
According to officials, the employee works in the maintenance department of the West Mifflin garage.
The patient last reported to work on Friday, April 10, and is now in self-quarantine.
RELATED STORIES:
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Port Authority Bus Driver Tests Positive For Coronavirus
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Second Port Authority Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: 3rd Port Authority Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: 4th Port Authority Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Port Authority Asks People To Not Use Their Services Unless They Have To
The Port Authority says the West Mifflin garage will go through a deep cleaning, including the spaces where the employee worked.
They say they have directed another employee who had close contact with the patient to self-quarantine as well.
Port Authority officials say they are holding 59 employees out of work pending testing.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.