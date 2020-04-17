BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Says Planning In Works To Gradually Reopen Economy, No Timetable
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says a fifth employee has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to officials, the employee works in the maintenance department of the West Mifflin garage.

The patient last reported to work on Friday, April 10, and is now in self-quarantine.

The Port Authority says the West Mifflin garage will go through a deep cleaning, including the spaces where the employee worked.

They say they have directed another employee who had close contact with the patient to self-quarantine as well.

Port Authority officials say they are holding 59 employees out of work pending testing.

