PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The mother of a boy who died after being beaten waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday.
23-year-old Teresa Fetterman of New Kensington is facing charges that include child endangerment and aggravated assault.
According to police, her boyfriend Keith Lilly severely beat her son in late March.
The 3-year-old suffered a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain, and had signs of sexual abuse.
He died about a month later.
