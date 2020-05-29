BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Announces Statewide Total Cases Now Top 70,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The mother of a boy who died after being beaten waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

23-year-old Teresa Fetterman of New Kensington is facing charges that include child endangerment and aggravated assault.

    • According to police, her boyfriend Keith Lilly severely beat her son in late March.

    The 3-year-old suffered a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain, and had signs of sexual abuse.

    He died about a month later.

