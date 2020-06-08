GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Pittsburgh Public School Staff, Students Hold Protest, March Through City Streets
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — Senator Bob Casey is co-sponsoring a federal police reform bill.

The Justice In Policing Act of 2020 would hold police more accountable, increase transparency and improve practices and training.

It would also make lynching a federal crime, along with conspiracy to commit hate crimes.

Casey is joining Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris and Reps. Karen Bass and Jerrold Nadler as co-sponsors.

“We must end police brutality and systematic racism in policing,” said Senator Casey in a release. “It is time for us to create structural change that safeguards every American’s right to safety and equal justice. I am proud to cosponsor the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which will hold police accountable and improve transparency in policing.”

Here in Pittsburgh, one city council member is introducing legislation of his own to curb police power and resources.

