



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking the public for help identifying three suspects wanted in connection with peaceful protests that turned violent the weekend after George Floyd’s death.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce released three images from May 30.

Police seek help IDing three suspects from May 30, including: = A woman who defaced the Mario Lemieux statue at PPG Arena.

= A looter in a Downtown business.

According to police, the suspects include a male who allegedly threw a projectile at police, a woman accused of defacing the Mario Lemieux statue in front of PPG Paints Arena and an alleged looter in a business downtown.

Police released the photos as George Floyd was laid to rest in Texas. Peaceful protests the Saturday following his death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt after demonstrations turned violent.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.