PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of several criminal acts during the protest that turned into a riot downtown.

Pittsburgh Police say a man was captured on surveillance footage multiple times throwing concrete, rocks and debris at police. He allegedly hit an officer on the head, causing a concussion.

Police suspect he also looted at least one business.

He was photographed without his mask on down by the Wood Street station. On May 30, he was wearing a dark shirt and jeans while carrying a backpack.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt after demonstrations turned violent.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.