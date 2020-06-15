PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The FBI is asking the public for help identifying a man accused of vandalizing a federal building while Pittsburgh Police seek to identify another accused of attacking a police horse.

The FBI released photos of the alleged vandal Monday morning. They say he’s accused of spray painting “Free Us” and “BLM” on the William S. Moorhead Federal Building downtown on the Sunday following George Floyd’s death.

#FBI Pittsburgh is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person who spray painted "Free Us" and "BLM" on the William S. Moorhead Federal Building in downtown Pittsburgh on May 31. You can call (412) 432-4000 if you have information on his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/uAi2psIn6d — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) June 15, 2020

That unidentified man is accused of defacing other buildings on Grant Street. On May 31, he was wearing a red Nike hoodie, a gray mask, black pants and red sneakers. He’s described as a tall black male.

The FBI is offering $2,500 for any information leading to his identification, arrest and conviction.

Meanwhile on Monday morning, the Pittsburgh Police are working to identify a man accused of striking and pushing a police horse during the protests that turned violent on Saturday, May 30.

Police seek the public's assistance to identify the male in these photos. He is suspected of striking and pushing a police horse during the May 30 protests. Info? DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov, or call (412) 323-7800. Contributors will remain anonymous.

➡️https://t.co/S0CC2t9LVw pic.twitter.com/L5wLvecwUH — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 15, 2020

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt after demonstrations turned violent.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information on the alleged vandal is asked to call 412-432-4000. Anyone with information on the man who allegedly pushed a horse is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.