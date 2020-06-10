CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Gov. Wolf, Some Lawmakers Clash Over State's Emergency Declaration
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials are searching for a man suspected of throwing a cinder block at a police truck in connection with peaceful protests that turned violent the weekend after George Floyd’s death.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh police said the man is suspected of throwing the object through the front passenger window of a tactical operations support truck on May 30 just before 5:15 p.m. The truck was parked at Washington Place and Fifth Ave, police say.

Pittsburgh Police are asking also the public for help identifying three suspects in connection to the downtown events.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following his death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt after demonstrations turned violent.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.

