LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials released more details about the investigation into the death of 19-year-old Amari Wise.

Connor Henry and his father, 47-year-old Todd Henry, are the two suspects in custody in connection with Wise’s death.

Lawrence County District Attorney Josh Lamancusa says 20-year-old Connor, who is accused of shooting and killing Wise, is still in Maryland. He waived his extradition hearing and will be brought back to the area in the coming days.

Todd is already in the Lawrence County Jail.

Lamancusa said at a press conference on Tuesday that he received a tip on Monday that someone found Wise’s body in Shenango Township.

Before the tip, his office was prepared to file homicide charges even without a body.

“The fact that we found the body is extremely helpful to the case. More importantly, it provided a measure of closures to the family,” Lamancusa said.

According to the criminal complaint, Wise was hanging out in a garage at the Henry house in the 900 block of Adams Street in New Castle.

Witnesses tell police Wise got into an argument with another person and threatened to shoot him.

That is when Connor is accused of shooting Wise. The coroner says Wise died from a gunshot to the back of the head.

Todd is accused of dumping the 19-year-old’s body and trying to power wash the blood from the garage.

“I heard a gunshot, heard them start panicking. It sounded like the dad told him to calm down and then go in the house,” a witness told KDKA.

Investigators reviewed audio of the incident, and the person who recorded it spoke to KDKA but didn’t want to be identified.

They said they knew Wise since he was a child.

“It was bone-chilling to hear that, knowing that was his last breath,” the witness said.

The DA said this case was a challenge for police, partly because so many in this community demanded immediate action.

He applauded the public for wanting to seek justice but said, at times, they didn’t help investigators.

“Just because we weren’t posting it on Facebook and had a marked unit trailing these people was no indication we did not know where they are,” Lamancusa said.

New Castle Police Chief Robert Salem hopes this gives some help to Wise’s loved ones.

“He was a son, father, a relative, and a friend to many of the community. We hope the arrest can bring a fracture of closure to his family and friends,” Salem said.

“He was a good kid. I don’t want anybody putting salt on his name,” the witness told KDKA.

Todd Henry faces charges of attempted homicide, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. He was unable to post bail.

Connor will be facing a criminal homicide charge when he is brought back to Pennsylvania and arraigned.