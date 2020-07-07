PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are trying to identify two men accused of vandalizing a restaurant during an East Liberty protest.

Police released the photos on Tuesday, asking for help identifying the two.

DAAT investigators seek the public's help to identify the two males in these photos. They're suspected of vandalizing Patron Mexican Grill on Centre Ave. at S. Highland Ave. during the June 1 protests in East Liberty. Info? Call (412) 323-7800 or email DAAT@pittsburghpa.gov pic.twitter.com/G7rzoG85TJ — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 7, 2020

They are suspected of vandalizing Patron Mexican Grill on Centre and South Highland avenues during a protest on June 1 in East Liberty, police say.

Police say 20 people were arrested during the George Floyd protest in East Liberty, when police admitted to using tear gas.

Police said smoke canisters were used to disperse the crowd at Centre and Negley and that tear gas was used in other parts of East Liberty after repeated orders were given for the group to disperse.

Demonstrators say police caused the panic; however, police said they were under assault by a small group of agitators.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Police Citizen Review Board has launched an investigation into how these protests were handled by officers.

The Allegheny County DA withdrew charges in 22 cases connected to the East Liberty protests.

The DA says none of the cases in which charges were withdrawn involve any violence or property damage.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify a small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests violet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 or email DAAT@pittsburghpa.gov.