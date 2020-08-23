PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two protests became one on Saturday, with hundreds of people demanding police accountability.
It was the 13th week for the ‘Civil Saturday’ protests which have been happening since June.
It continued the calls for change, and the end of police brutality and the end of systemic racism in society.
It came after a week of tension with police and protesters, including clashes and arrests of protesters and activists.
Mayor Bill Peduto announced changes to how police will handle protests on Friday.
Saturday’s protest started with 300 people and went through East Liberty and Point Breeze.
The group added more safety measures of their own with some protesters having shields and a blockade of bikes on the perimeter.
Related stories:
- Activist Arrested Near Mayor Bill Peduto’s Home After ‘Multiple Complaints From Area Residents,’ Police Say
- Pittsburgh Police Officer Placed On Paid Leave After Complaint About Social Media Posts
- Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Makes Leadership Changes In Response To Police’s Handling Of Protests
- Pittsburgh Police Use Pepper Spray On Demonstrators And Charge 26-Year-Old Man After Protest Outside Mayor Peduto’s Home
- Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Says Protest Outside His House ‘Crosses A Line’
- About 300 Protesters March To Mayor Bill Peduto’s Home After Arrest Of Demonstrator
- Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto ‘Livid’ About Protester Arrest, Won’t ‘Tolerate These Tactics’ In The Future
- Pittsburgh Activists Say Peduto, Public Safety ‘Vilify’ Protesters Following Weekend Arrest Of Demonstrator
- Police Tactics Used In Oakland Arrest Sparks Anger, Protests, Calls For Mayor Bill Peduto’s Resignation
- Pittsburgh Mayor Has ‘Serious Concerns’ With Plainclothes Officers’ Arrest Of Protester Into Unmarked Vans
- Pittsburgh Police Arrest Man During Protests In Oakland
The protesters would march to Wilkinsburg and and join another protest calling for justice in the Romir Talley case.
Talley was shot and killed by a Wilkinsburg Police Officer in December.
Friends and family of Talley called for the arrest of the officer.
Protesters went to the Borough Building before heading back to Pittsburgh.
They then went to Hastings Street, the neighborhood of Mayor Peduto, with chants calling for his resignation.
The group of roughly 400 people by this point listened to speeches before leaving around 9:00 p.m..
The protests lasted for about 6 hours and no issues were reported by Public Safety.
Even more protests are planned for today.
You must log in to post a comment.