PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two protests became one on Saturday, with hundreds of people demanding police accountability.

It was the 13th week for the ‘Civil Saturday’ protests which have been happening since June.

It continued the calls for change, and the end of police brutality and the end of systemic racism in society.

It came after a week of tension with police and protesters, including clashes and arrests of protesters and activists.

Mayor Bill Peduto announced changes to how police will handle protests on Friday.

Saturday’s protest started with 300 people and went through East Liberty and Point Breeze.

The group added more safety measures of their own with some protesters having shields and a blockade of bikes on the perimeter.

Related stories:

The protesters would march to Wilkinsburg and and join another protest calling for justice in the Romir Talley case.

Talley was shot and killed by a Wilkinsburg Police Officer in December.

Friends and family of Talley called for the arrest of the officer.

Protesters went to the Borough Building before heading back to Pittsburgh.

They then went to Hastings Street, the neighborhood of Mayor Peduto, with chants calling for his resignation.

The group of roughly 400 people by this point listened to speeches before leaving around 9:00 p.m..

The protests lasted for about 6 hours and no issues were reported by Public Safety.

Even more protests are planned for today.