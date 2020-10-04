By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two more members of the Tennessee Titans organization have reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that one player and one staff member tested positive, bringing the total number of positive cases within the past week to 18.

One more player and one more personnel tested positive in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

Schefter also reported that next Sunday’s game between the Titans and the Bills is now in jeopardy.

So two more positive tests in Tennessee this am brings it to 18 positive tests in the past week. Next week’s Titans-Bills game now in jeopardy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

Today’s game between the Steelers and Titans has already been postponed and re-scheduled for Week 7 later this month.

It is not clear at this point how the Steelers schedule may be affected if the Titans are unable to play their game next week against the Bills.