The Steelers and Titans game has already been postponed and re-scheduled.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two more members of the Tennessee Titans organization have reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that one player and one staff member tested positive, bringing the total number of positive cases within the past week to 18.

Schefter also reported that next Sunday’s game between the Titans and the Bills is now in jeopardy.

Today’s game between the Steelers and Titans has already been postponed and re-scheduled for Week 7 later this month.

It is not clear at this point how the Steelers schedule may be affected if the Titans are unable to play their game next week against the Bills.

