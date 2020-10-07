PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Halloween is sure to look different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Some places are making alternate plans for socially distanced spooky celebrations.
Others have decided to cancel trick-or-treating all together for the safety of the community, but many municipalities are deciding to go on as scheduled.
We’re gathering our list of Western Pennsylvania’s Halloween celebrations here:
ALLEGHENY COUNTY
Bell Acres — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Bethel Park — Saturday, Oct. 31
Halloween Day “Spooktacular Parade” from 12-3 p.m. and Trick-or-Treating from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
Crafton Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Crescent Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Dormont — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Hampton Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
Halloween Parade canceled; replaced with Drive-In Movie Night on Oct. 24 at 7:15 p.m. featuring “Disney’s Hocus Pocus”
Kennedy Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
O’Hara Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
Homes in the township can participate in the “Boo To You” safety program. Click here to print the sign.
Pitcairn Borough — — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Pittsburgh — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Bloomfield Halloween Parade is canceled.
Whitehall Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY:
Freeport Borough — Parade and Trick or Treating Canceled
Kiski Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
North Apollo Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
BEAVER COUNTY
Ambridge — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Beaver Falls — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Brighton Township — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Center Township — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Economy Borough — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Hopewell Township — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Monaca Borough — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
New Brighton — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.
New Sewickley Township — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
BUTLER COUNTY
Adams Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Buffalo Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Butler Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
Center Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
Cranberry Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Jackson Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Middlesex Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Saxonburg Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Valencia — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Zelienople Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
FAYETTE COUNTY
Brownsville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Parade will start at 7 p.m. in front of South Brownsville VFD
Connellsville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
New Castle — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY
Greenville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Hermitage — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Sharpsville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Charleroi Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 @ 6-7 p.m.
Centerville Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Peters Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
North Strabane Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Nottingham Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
Annual Bonfire and Halloween Trail Canceled
South Strabane Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Union Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
East Huntingdon Township — Sunday, Oct. 25 from 2-4:00 p.m.
Greensburg — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Parade to begin at 5 p.m. with lineup at 4:45 p.m.
Hempfield Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8- p.m.
Irwin Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Store-to-Store Trick or Treat and Halloween Costume Parade and Contest will be on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Latrobe — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.; Halloween Parade canceled
North Huntingdon Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
