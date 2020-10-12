By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters gathered in Schenley Park and called for the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue.

No Racist Statues Pittsburgh is the group that peacefully protested on Monday night. At one point, the demonstrators spray-painted the plastic that covers the statue, and the police then formed a line in front of the statue.

The group said Columbus represents genocide and racism.

Last week, Mayor Bill Peduto recommended that the Christopher Columbus statue be removed. The recommendation came after the Art Commission voted 3-0 in favor of removing the statue.

Over the weekend, the statue was covered in plastic, and the city says it may stay covered until it’s taken down. According to the mayor’s office, the statue will be displayed in a private location yet to be determined.

The move follows heated debates between Native American groups that say the statue represents genocide and slavery and Italian Americans who say it represents their contributions to the city.

Mayor Peduto, who is Italian American, says it is time for the statue to come down and be preserved in a manner that celebrates Italian culture while acknowledging the damage that slavery and racism have done to America.

RELATED STORIES:

The statue was vandalized twice this summer.

Mayor Peduto recommends that the Art Commission makes a final decision on the statue during its next meeting, which is Oct. 28.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.