By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – NFL free agent and Jeannette native Terrelle Pryor and his girlfriend Shalaya Briston have both pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a stabbing at the Heinz Lofts last year.

Police responded to Heinz Lofts for a domestic disturbance call in November of last year. They met with two callers who said that they had seen a large amount of blood in the elevator. Police were later notified that the stabbing victim, Pryor, had arrived at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pryor had been transported to the hospital by his girlfriend Briston and two other women.

According to court records, both Pryor and Briston pleaded guilty to various charges Tuesday.

Briston, accused of stabbing Pryor at the North Side apartment complex after an argument, pleaded guilty to simple assault. The attempted homicide charged had been dropped earlier this year. She’s facing two years of probation.

As for Pryor, he pleaded guilty to harassment and will pay summary costs and serve 90 days of probation.

