PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Public Schools board approved a resolution that would give superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet the ability to implement a hybrid learning plan.

Hybrid learning will not begin until next semester.

In-person learning will start Nov. 9. Per the resolution, that in-person learning would be for special needs students, medically fragile students, English learners and other student groups.

The plan proposed dividing students into four cohorts: some in the hybrid model and some continuing a fully remote schedule.

Pittsburgh Public Schools students have been learning remotely since March.

On Monday night, a public hearing was held and dozens of Pittsburgh Public Schools staff members asked the board to continue a fully remote plan, considering the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Some teachers argued that though in-person instruction is better, a hybrid model would be ineffective because the teacher’s attention would be split between the students who are in-person and those who are remote.

A few teachers told our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that they are scared. They say if it wasn’t safe to go on a hybrid model in August, then students shouldn’t be starting a hybrid model now.

