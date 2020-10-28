PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Public Schools board approved a resolution that would give superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet the ability to implement a hybrid learning plan.
#BREAKING: Pittsburgh Public Schools approves the resolution to end strictly virtual learning. 8 yes, 1 abstain.
In-person learning will begin November 9, but hybrid learning will not begin until next semester.
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) October 28, 2020
In-person learning will start Nov. 9. Per the resolution, that in-person learning would be for special needs students, medically fragile students, English learners and other student groups.
The plan proposed dividing students into four cohorts: some in the hybrid model and some continuing a fully remote schedule.
#BREAKING: This amendment passes 6-3.
So, if the entire resolution would pass, hybrid learning would not begin until the second semester.
The board is still discussing amendments, and has not discussed the resolution as a whole yet. https://t.co/cozd1IZtPd
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) October 28, 2020
Pittsburgh Public Schools students have been learning remotely since March.
On Monday night, a public hearing was held and dozens of Pittsburgh Public Schools staff members asked the board to continue a fully remote plan, considering the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Some teachers argued that though in-person instruction is better, a hybrid model would be ineffective because the teacher’s attention would be split between the students who are in-person and those who are remote.
A few teachers told our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that they are scared. They say if it wasn’t safe to go on a hybrid model in August, then students shouldn’t be starting a hybrid model now.
