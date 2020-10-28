By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – NFL free agent and Jeannette native Terrelle Pryor and his girlfriend Shalaya Briston have both pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a stabbing at the Heinz Lofts last year.
Police responded to Heinz Lofts for a domestic disturbance call in November of last year. They met with two callers who said that they had seen a large amount of blood in the elevator. Police were later notified that the stabbing victim, Pryor, had arrived at UPMC Mercy Hospital.
Pryor had been transported to the hospital by his girlfriend Briston and two other women.
According to court records, both Pryor and Briston pleaded guilty to various charges Tuesday.
RELATED STORIES:
- Attempted Homicide Charge Against Woman Accused Of Stabbing NFL Free Agent Terrelle Pryor Dropped
- Shalaya Briston To Be Released From Jail After Allegedly Stabbing NFL Free Agent Terrelle Pryor
- Heinz Lofts Looking To Evict Terrelle Pryor And Girlfriend After Stabbing
- Terrelle Pryor Makes First Public Appearance Since Allegedly Being Stabbed Twice By Girlfriend In Pittsburgh
- ‘If He Wanted To Hurt That Girl, He Would Have’: Attorney Of Terrelle Pryor Calls Girlfriend, Other Women Aggressors
- NFL Player Terrelle Pryor And Girlfriend Arrested After Stabbing At Pittsburgh Apartment Complex
Briston, accused of stabbing Pryor at the North Side apartment complex after an argument, pleaded guilty to simple assault. The attempted homicide charged had been dropped earlier this year. She’s facing two years of probation.
As for Pryor, he pleaded guilty to harassment and is facing summary costs and 90 days of probation.
You must log in to post a comment.